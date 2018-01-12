Hero delivery driver saves woman after she suffers medical emergency behind wheel

0

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. - A delivery truck driver from Pennsylvania is being called a hero after he jumped into action after seeing a driver having trouble staying on a highway.

Brian Berry was making deliveries for Inco Beverage near Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was on his way to a community when he noticed an SUV swerving and out of control behind his truck.

Berry told The Tribune-Democrat that the vehicle was bouncing off the concrete median. He pulled his truck over, jumped out and ran after the Subaru, which Berry said was going about 20 miles an hour.

“I just started running after the car. I tried getting into the passenger side, but the handle broke off. The car was bouncing off the barrier and almost hit me,” Barry told the newspaper.

He was able to make his way to the driver’s side and open the door. He got his foot in and slowed it down before getting it into park.

Police said that the woman had suffered a seizure before losing control of her vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses saw the whole thing.

“He was running with the car that was picking up speed. He stayed with it the whole time, got her off the highway and got the car to stop. She could have ended up in a terrible accident,” Christine Lampel told The Tribune-Democrat.

This wasn’t the first time in his seven years of working for Inco Beverage that he helped a motorist.

Two years ago a driver spun out of control on ice and crashed. He pulled her car off the road and sat with the woman until police could respond, he told the newspaper.

