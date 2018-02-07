High school principal apologizes for student cheer section's racist chants at basketball game

CINCINNATI - A Cincinnati Catholic high school principal is issuing an apology for racist chants that came from the student cheering section during a basketball game Friday night.
The student cheer section at Elder High School chanted "PF Chang's" at a member of Asian heritage on the St. Xavier High School basketball team, our news partner wcpo.com reported Tuesday.
Principal Kurt Ruffing on Monday issued a statement in response to the incident:
"This type of behavior is not condoned at Elder, nor is it indicative of the lessons taught or learned in the classrooms, hallways and our fields of play, and it will not be tolerated," Ruffing told wcpo.com.
He said Elder is committed to using the incident to engage students "to recognize the differences in ourselves and in others and why those differences should be celebrated and not disparaged.
"We promise to do better in order to reestablish your trust in us as we continue committing ourselves to preparing our students for life after high school," Ruffing said.
Ruffing said administrators addressed the "seriousness of Friday's incident" at a student assembly Monday.
