0 High school weightlifting coach caught with steroids, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Colonial High School weightlifting coach was arrested last month for possessing performance enhancement drugs, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

A school resource officer discovered two vials of steroids while searching the pickup truck of Sean Grove, 55, near the school's gymnasium, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the deputy was following up on an anonymous tips accusing Grove of selling steroids to students.

Deputies haven't reported any evidence to suggest that Grove was selling steroids to students.

Grove told investigators that he was "set up by an ex-wife, an ex-girlfriend or a competing weightlifting coach," a report said.

Orange County Public Schools officials said Grove is on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation, but they wouldn't comment further.

"He left, and everyone was just emotional," said weightlifter Eric Pagan, 17.

Pagan said Grove, who has taught physical education for 20 years, often told students to avoid steroids.

"He was normally the one to be responsible and stay away from that stuff," he said.

Two anonymous tips were received, claiming that Grove was selling performance-enhancing drugs, as well as Viagra and Cialis, to students, an arrest affidavit said.

Deputies said the first tip was received during the 2015-2016 school year and the second in May 2017.

After the first tip was received, school officials didn't contact the Sheriff's Office and instead conducted an internal investigation, which cleared Grove of any wrongdoing, officials said.

The Florida High School Athletic Association said district boys weightlifting meets begin Friday.

The organization said student athletes won't face drug testing, but it said the school district may conduct tests.

