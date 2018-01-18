Highly anticipated Beastie Boys memoir to be released this year

0

A memoir written by the surviving members of the Beastie Boys is expected to be published this year.

Mike D, speaking in an interview with Matt Wilkinson, said the highly anticipated memoir will be unlike any other music book and should be available in the fall.

“We’re actually going to finish it, and it’s going to come out finally. Like many things we embark on, there are many false starts and, honestly, directions we went in that we realized were not the directions we should be going in, but it’s gonna be coming out in the fall of this year,” he said.

In the wake of Adam Yauch’s death in 2012, surviving group members Mike D and Ad Rock signed a deal in 2013 for a book to be published by 2015. The timeline for its completion continued to be pushed back.

“To tell our story, we have to give the cultural history of where we came from," Mike D said. "So New York City in the Eighties, you had all this incredible, exciting music, art, film. All of that sort of has to converge to be able to explain. We just had the good fortune of being around all of it, so I think that's No. 1."

Mike D added:

"I can say pretty confidently, it will be unlike any other music book.”

