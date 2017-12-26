Historic Jackson magnolia tree on White House grounds to be removed

0

WASHINGTON - A piece of White House arboreal history will soon be removed after years of trying to preserve it.

A portion of the Jackson magnolia tree, which has been on the South Lawn of the White House complex since the 1800s, will be cut down and removed, CNN reported.

Experts from the National Arboretum examined the tree and found that it has too much damage to remain, saying in the report given to White House officials “... the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support.”

The tree is held up by cabling, and what is being called a “substantial portion” of the tree will need to be removed, CBS News reported.

First lady Melania Trump made the final decision after reviewing the report and historical documents. Her staff said that she considered all options before making the decision to remove the tree. She has asked that part of the wood from the tree be preserved once it is taken down later this week, CNN reported.

It is scheduled to be cut down Wednesday morning, CBS reported.

History states that the tree was grown from a sprout from a tree from Andrew Jackson’s farm. It was said to have been taken from his wife’s favorite tree in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was planted after her death and his inauguration in 1829.

A seedling from the tree was taken to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to grow in the its community garden. Another seedling was given to the people of Cuba and was planted during President Barack Obama’s visit to the island nation. Other first ladies and dignitaries have gifted seedlings from the tree.

There is also hope that the legacy of the tree will live on at the White House. The groundskeepers have been growing offshoots of the tree in preparation for this eventuality and some are already 8-to-10 feet tall so another Jackson magnolia will be planted in the original tree’s place, CNN reported.

