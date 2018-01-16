Hopping wallaby stops traffic on Australian highway

SYDNEY - A wallaby hopping down a highway is not something you see everyday, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
The marsupial found its way onto the road, making drivers wonder what they were seeing as they crossed the Sydney Harbor Bridge, ABC News in Australia reported.
Early morning motorists must have thought they were still dreaming when they spotted a #Wallaby on the #HarbourBridge. See all the footage of his daring adventure on @9NewsSyd @9NewsAUS. pic.twitter.com/t2dP9GpsXb— Kate Creedon (@KateCreedon9) January 15, 2018
Some described the animal as a kangaroo, including traffic controllers with the Transport Management Center.
“Traffic controllers had quite a surprise early this morning when we saw a kangaroo making its way down lane No. 8 of Sydney Harbour Bridge, coming from the north side,” Dave Wright told ABC News.
“It basically continued to hop, making its way from lane 8 all the way over to lane 1 ... down the Cahill Expressway and down to Macquarie Street,” Wright said.
Officers were able to corner the animal which turned out to be a male adult swamp wallaby. It was taken to a vet who checked it out. It had a few scratches on its face and hind legs, but had no major injuries, 9 News reported.
Some believe the wallaby may have come from a nearby golf course, but groundskeepers and golfers said they’ve never seen a wallaby or kangaroo on the course before, 9 News reported.
