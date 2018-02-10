'House of Cards,' 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dead at 59

Actor Reg E. Cathey, who won an Emmy for his work on “House of Cards” and also appeared in “The Wire,” died, it was announced Friday. He was 59.
Cathey was battling cancer, Variety reported.
His death was first reported by “The Wire” creator David Simon in a tweet. Known for his baritone voice, Cathey played Freddy on “House of Cards” and played Norman Wilson in “The Wire.” He also had roles in television shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Outcast” and “Grimm.”
Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0— David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018
Cathey was nominated three times for an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series on “House of Cards.” He won in 2015 and was nominated in 2014 and 2016, Variety reported.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” Netflix said in a statement. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”
Cathey also appeared in “The Mask” and “Fantastic Four.”
We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.— bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018
Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV
