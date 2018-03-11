0 Human remains found at home of man missing 3 years

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - For the second day in a row, Lake County investigators searched the property of a man who vanished nearly three years ago, but wasn’t reported missing until this month.

As detectives continued digging out a fire pit on the property Saturday, additional remains were found as well as some articles of clothing. The remains have been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. A positive identification of the remains will be pending DNA testing and dental records.

Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it’s too early to tell if the remains are those of Michael Shaver.

“We believe those remains have been there for an amount of time that would be consistent with the amount of time that Mr. Shaver has been missing, however, we are not going to speculate,” he said.

The investigation started when a friend of Michael Shaver asked investigators to do a well-being check.

He hadn't heard from Shaver since 2015.

At the start of the investigation, Michael Shaver's wife, Laurie Shaver, cooperated with detectives, but then said they would have to speak to her lawyer, deputies said.

“She is a person of interest and we are keeping close tabs,” said Herrell.

Records show the couple had a domestic dispute in 2014 in which Laurie Shaver hit her husband with a gun. Michael Shaver was arrested because deputies believed he pulled the weapon first.

“He came out of the house all bloody. I guess she hit him with a gun or something,” said Walter Strand, a neighbor who recalled the incident.

There are no records that show the couple ever divorced, but neighbors said Laurie Shaver was remarried and had the ceremony in the backyard in the area where investigators have been searching.

“The only thing I've ever seen dead out here might have been a squirrel or something. I mean, we have coyotes out here, we have wild turkeys. But no human bodies,” said Strand.

Members of Michael Shaver’s family who live out of state arrived at the home Saturday and spoke to investigators.

Investigators said Michael Shaver hasn't had any cellphone or bank activity since his disappearance.

