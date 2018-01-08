Iman shares photos of late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 71st birthday

0

MINNEAPOLIS - Jan. 8 marks what would have been the 71st birthday of late singer David Bowie. His family is celebrating with tributes to him on social media.

His widow, supermodel Iman, was among the first to celebrate her husband by posting a few rare photos from his childhood on Instagram.

“1947-Forever #BowieForever,” she wrote alongside the photo of Bowie as a 10-month-old toddler.

Fans reacted to the rare photo of baby Bowie in the comments section and sent their love and “happy birthday” wishes to the singer.

“Happy Birthday Starman #forever ,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Love you, Iman. You and the family are always in my thoughts and prayers. Happy birthday David! Sending my love.”

Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, shared a post on Twitter in honor of his father’s birthday.

“Eighth of January again. A strange feeling for me. I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour. Happy birthday dad!” he wrote alongside a cartoon of three generations of men holding each other up that he designed himself.

Six months after his father’s death, Jones welcomed a son, Stenton David Jones, on July 10, 2016. Jones and his wife, Rodene Ronquillo, decided on the David in honor of Bowie, who was born David Robert Jones. They decided on the name Stenton to pay tribute to Jones’s grandfather, Haywood Stenton Jones.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016 after a private battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.

He is survived by his son, Duncan Jones, his daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones and his wife, supermodel Iman.

