Improvised explosive device detonated at Florida mall

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    LAKE WALES, Fla. - Lake Wales police are searching for those responsible for detonating an improvised explosive device near the entrance of the JC Penney at the Eagle Ridge Mall Sunday evening.

    Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at the mall on 451 Eagle Ridge Drive around 5:20 p.m.

    Firefighters quickly determined an IED had been detonated in a corridor located next to the mall entrance of JC Penney, officials said.

    Firefighters said they also found a backpack in the same corridor with another possible IED inside. 

    There were no injuries as a result of the explosion, officials said, but the mall was evacuated. 

    A drop ceiling and the corridor wall sustained damage from the explosion, officials said. 

    After speaking with witnesses, police said they are looking for a person of interest described as a stocky, middle-aged white man wearing a gray shirt and hat. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

