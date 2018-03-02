In wake of NRA flap, Delta reviewing all group discounts of a ‘politically divisive nature'

In the wake over the controversy over Delta Air Lines’ end of an NRA discount for travel to the group’s convention, the Atlanta-based airline said it is reviewing all discounts “of a politically divisive nature.
“While Delta’s intent was to remain neutral, some elected officials in Georgia tied our decision to a pending jet fuel tax exemption, threatening to eliminate it unless we reversed course,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a Friday memo to employees obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale. We are in the process of a review to end group discounts for any group of a politically divisive nature.”
A Delta spokesman said only 13 tickets were sold under the group travel discount for the National Rifle Association.
“Our people and our customers have a wide range of views on how to increase safety in our schools and public places, and we are not taking sides. Our objective in removing any implied affiliation with the NRA was to remove Delta from this debate,” Bastian wrote in the statement.” He added that many employee have gotten questions from customers, and that he knows it is “not comfortable to be caught in a highly emotional debate.”
MYAJC.COM: REAL JOURNALISM. REAL LOCAL IMPACT.
AJC Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi keeps you updated on the latest news about Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta Air Lines and the airline industry in metro Atlanta and beyond. You'll find more on myAJC.com, including these stories:
- Delta explains why it cut ties with the NRA
- Back to the future: Electric vehicles date back to the 1930s at UPS
- Hartsfield-Jackson restricts late-night access
Never miss a minute of what's happening in local business news. Subscribe to myAJC.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}