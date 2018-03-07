Instructor saves 5-year-old girl when she slips off ski lift

A 5-year-old girl who slipped from a ski lift was caught by her instructor, who held her until a tarp could be placed for her to fall on, KABC reported.
Dramatic video shot at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in California on Saturday showed the girl dangling from the chairlift.
The parents of the girl said she slipped from the chairlift soon after it began moving, and her ski instructor caught her by her hoodie, KABC reported. The instructor held on until the tarp was placed underneath her .
The girl’s father called the instructor a hero for preventing the girl from suffering serious injuries, KABC reported.
When the girl and her 7-year-old sister got on the lift with the instructor, the safety bar did not come down. Within minutes, the girl slipped from the chair, KABC reported.
