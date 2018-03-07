  • Instructor saves 5-year-old girl when she slips off ski lift

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A 5-year-old girl who slipped from a ski lift was caught by her instructor, who held her until a tarp could be placed for her to fall on, KABC reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Dramatic video shot at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in California on Saturday showed the girl dangling from the chairlift.

    The parents of the girl said she slipped from the chairlift soon after it began moving, and her ski instructor caught her by her hoodie, KABC reported. The instructor held on until the tarp was placed underneath her .

    The girl’s father called the instructor a hero for preventing the girl from suffering serious injuries, KABC reported.

    When the girl and her 7-year-old sister got on the lift with the instructor, the safety bar did not come down. Within minutes, the girl slipped from the chair, KABC reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Instructor saves 5-year-old girl when she slips off ski lift

  • Headline Goes Here

    SC man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee mom records cars illegally passing her kids' school bus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jared Kushner to visit Mexico, meet country's president

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke will face off for Texas Senate seat