  • James Franco, ‘Wonder Woman' among Oscar nomination snubs

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Nominations were announced for the 90th Academy Awards‬‬ Tuesday, and although a number of actors and filmmakers and films have multiple noms, some names expected to be called were snubbed.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Franco was considered by many to likely be nominated for his role  in “The Disaster Artist.” The actor, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was not among those nominated. “The Disaster Artist” only received one nomination for adapted screenplay for screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

    This image released by A24 shows James Franco in a scene from "The Disaster Artist." Franco failed to receive an Oscar nomination for best actor on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Justina Mintz/A24 via AP)

     

    “Wonder Woman” was not nominated for any awards, technical or otherwise, despite being a high-grossing blockbuster last year. The star of the film, Gal Gadot, was also not nominated, Deadline reported.

    Despite tremendous box office success, “Wonder Woman" and the film's star, Gal Gadot, received no Oscar nominations. (Warner Bros. Entertainment and RATPAC Entertainment, LLC)

    Tom Hanks was considered snubbed when he did not receive a Best Actor nomination for his role in “The Post.” Deadline reported that his co-star Meryl Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination overall for her role in the film. The movie also has a best picture nomination, but director Steven Spielberg was not nominated.

    Streep is set to join other nominees at the 90th Academy Awards March 4.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories