James Franco, ‘Wonder Woman' among Oscar nomination snubs

Nominations were announced for the 90th Academy Awards Tuesday, and although a number of actors and filmmakers and films have multiple noms, some names expected to be called were snubbed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Franco was considered by many to likely be nominated for his role in “The Disaster Artist.” The actor, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was not among those nominated. “The Disaster Artist” only received one nomination for adapted screenplay for screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.
“Wonder Woman” was not nominated for any awards, technical or otherwise, despite being a high-grossing blockbuster last year. The star of the film, Gal Gadot, was also not nominated, Deadline reported.
Tom Hanks was considered snubbed when he did not receive a Best Actor nomination for his role in “The Post.” Deadline reported that his co-star Meryl Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination overall for her role in the film. The movie also has a best picture nomination, but director Steven Spielberg was not nominated.
Streep is set to join other nominees at the 90th Academy Awards March 4.
