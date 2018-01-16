Jane Fonda recovering after cancer removed from lip

0

NEW YORK - While promoting her show “Grace and Frankie” with co-star Lily Tomlin, actress and activist Jane Fonda revealed she underwent surgery to have cancer removed.

Fonda was doing an interview for Build, a live interview series, Monday and mentioned the surgery as why she had a bandage on her lower lip.

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” she said. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came (for the interview). It’s fine. I just wanted to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

“The world is falling apart. What’s a lip?” Fonda joked when praised by the interviewer for still showing up to face the press.

Fonda and Tomlin went on to discuss their Netflix show, how they do and don’t resemble their characters, the importance of social activism and other topics during the lively interview, which can be watched in full on the Build Series website.

On Tuesday, Fonda quickly made mention of the procedure during a “Today” show appearance with Tomlin.

“I had a little cancer,” she said, waving her hand.

While posing for pictures during press rounds, Fonda covered her mouth, saying on Instagram, “I’ve found a clever way to disguise my lip bandages from removal of cancer.”

