  • Jeff Bezos donates $33 million to scholarship fund for DACA recipients

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, donated $33 million to TheDream.US, a national scholarship fund for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and are protected from deportation under the DACA program, CNN reports. 

    >> Read more trending news

    According to CNN, each student will get $33,000 in aid over four years to help pay college tuition and fees.

    Bezos’ net worth was $105.1 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg's billionaire tracker.

    That eclipses the record previously held by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is currently in second place for world’s richest person with a net worth of $93.3 billion.

    The majority of Bezos' net worth comes from the 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock he owns, CNN reported. Shares of Amazon rose by 1.4 percent Monday, adding about $1.4 billion to Bezo’s net worth, CNN reported.

    Bezos' other holdings include The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel business that intends to take tourists into space.

    Bezos first won the title of world’s richest person in July, when he briefly passed Gates, and then moved ahead of the Microsoft mogul in October, CNN reported.

    Bezos topped $100 billion in net worth in November.

    Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories