0 Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's relationship had issues before marriage, report says

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have been doomed from the start.

A new report in People claims that the celebrity couple’s relationship was riddled with issues even before they got married.

“Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” a person "close to the pair" told the magazine.

Prior to their nuptials, the pair had a long-distance relationship because Aniston preferred to reside in Los Angeles, while Theroux wanted to remain in New York City.

“With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” People's source claims.

“One wonders why they got married in the first place,” the person added.

The couple stunned fans on Thursday with the announcement that they were separating.

Aniston and Theroux had been tabloid fodder since they began dating. The two met on the set of “Tropic Thunder” in 2008 and began dating in 2011. After several years of courtship and constant tabloid attention, Theroux and Aniston wed in 2015.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the two said in a statement about the split.

“Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast, and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle, and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

