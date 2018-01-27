0 Jessica Chastain helped boost Octavia Spencer's salary 5 times over

Actresses Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer found a way to even out the pay gap between them on a new film project.

The Associated Press reported Jada Pinkett Smith was speaking on a diverse story telling panel at Sundance Film Festival Sunday and told the audience how Chastain and Spencer teamed up to raise Spencer’s pay. According to Smith, the pair went to negotiate their salaries together. If the project wanted Chastain, they argued, Spencer would need a higher offer.

“It’s nice to go out and march, we can do that,” Pinkett Smith said. “It’s nice to wear black at the Golden Globes. It’s nice to do that,” “But what are we doing behind closed doors? And I got to give our sister Jessica Chastain her props.”

Pinkett Smith enocouraged others to follow Chastain’s example.

Spencer said that she was “eternally grateful” that Chastain stood with her.

“I don’t know what or if it cost her anything as far as her rate, I just know she stood with me,” Spencer said.

@akstanwyck this is correct except I should clarify that I am making 5x my salary bc Jessica stood with me. I don’t know what or if it cost her anything as far as her rate, I just know she stood with me, and am eternally grateful. https://t.co/JH8QRUIVJc — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 24, 2018

Chastain said that male co-stars should do the same with female co-stars.

She had been underpaid for so long. When I discovered that , I realized that I could tie her deal to mine to bring up her quote. Men should start doing this with their female costars. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 24, 2018

Variety reported Chastain and Spencer are co-starring in an upcoming holiday comedy. The previously woeked together on 2011’s “The Help.”

