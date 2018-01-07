  • JetBlue flight returns to Boston airport after unusual odor sickens passengers, crew

    By: Manoella Macedo, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - A JetBlue flight departing from Boston on Saturday afternoon had to return to Logan Airport after an unusual odor sickened passengers and crew on board.

    >> Read more trending news

    JetBlue flight 1095 from Boston to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, departed Logan Airport around 5 p.m. but returned to the airport at 6:24 p.m. because of the odor. 

    "In an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return to Boston and was met by medical personnel," the airline said in a statement. "The aircraft will be inspected."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories