JNCO is closing for good; wide-leg jeans being liquidated

JNCO Jeans, a brand established in 1985 that gained popularity in the 1990s is closing for good.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the company announced it would be closing in a blog post on its website Thursday. It cited licensing issues as the reason for the shutdown.
“We were honored to serve our vast customer base and with harsh feelings will be winding down operations,” the company said in a statement.
JNCO, by brothers Jacques Yaakov Revah and Haim Milo Revah, rose to popularity in the late ‘90s with its alternative fashion, but when the trend faded, so did sales. The company’s main factory closed in 2000.
Despite a revamp in 2017 that included new lines, the company is shutting down.
Sales on the website are concluding and production is ending. Items will be liquidated, the company said.
Those still interested in buying cargos, shorts, wide-leg jeans and other items from the company can get what is left of its inventory on a first-come, first-served basis at the JNCO Jeans website.
