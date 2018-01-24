Joey Fatone says there won't be an NSYNC reunion at Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES - Sorry, NSYNC fans.
Although Justin Timberlake is headlining the Super Bowl LII halftime show Feb. 4, he won’t be reuniting with his NSYNC band mates.
Unlike the Destiny’s Child reunion at Beyonce’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, TMZ reported that Timberlake will be solo, at least according to former band mate Joey Fatone.
A TMZ cameraman caught up with Fatone as he was leaving a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday and asked if there would be a reunion of sorts during the halftime show.
“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now. So obviously, there’s your proof,” Fatone said. “Nothing. And there’s nothing wrong with that ... he’s doing his thing.”
The TMZ cameraman also asked Fatone for his thoughts on Timberlake bringing out Janet Jackson, whom he shared the stage with in 2004 during a very public wardrobe malfunction.
“He’s not that kind of person,” Fatone said about Jackson appearing in the performance Sunday. “He’s not controversial like that.”
NSYNC last reunited in 2013 at the MTV Music Video Awards, when Timberlake was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will face off in the Super Bowl Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
