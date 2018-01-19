Journey, Def Leppard joining up for North American tour

Journey and Def Leppard are joining together for a 60-date North American tour.
Journey confirmed the rumors of a joint tour on its Twitter page Friday morning.
“The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT,” the band said. The news comes after Journey guitarist Neal Schon teased a tour announcement from the two groups Sunday.
The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70— JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018
The two groups first toured together in 2006.
“Twelve years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast,” Def Leppard bass guitarist Rick Savage said in a statement. “Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot spoke to Rolling Stone about the tour.
“The fact that we’re touring with Journey, and it’s putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us. It’s two iconic bands touring together,” Elliot said. “It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of. We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they're going to get.”
According to a news release on the tour, Journey will close half of the shows and Def Leppard will close the the other half. Tickets go on sale at LiveNation.com starting Feb. 3. Information on pre-sale and VIP tickets has not been announced.
The tour dates can be seen below.
May 21 - Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center
May 23 - Albany, New York, Times Union Center
May 25 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
May 26 - Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center
May 28 - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
May 30 - Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena
June 1 - Toronto, Rogers Centre
June 2 - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
June 5 - Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena
June 6 - Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena
June 8 - Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
June 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
June 11 - Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
June 13 - New York, Madison Square Garden
June 15 - Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
June 16 - Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena
July 1 - Atlanta, SunTrust Park
July 3 - Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 4 - Milwaukee, Summerfest
July 6 - Memphis, Tennessee, FedExForum
July 7 - North Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena
July 9 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
July 11 - Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center
July 13 - Detroit, Comerica Park
July 14 - Chicago, Wrigley Field
July 16 - Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena
July 18 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 19 - Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 21 - Denver, Coors Field
July 23 - Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
July 25 - Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
July 27 - Minneapolis, Target Field
July 28 - Fargo, North Dakota, Fargodome
Aug. 11 - Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena
Aug. 17 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
Aug. 18 - Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
Aug. 20 - Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
Aug. 22 - Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Busch Stadium
Aug. 25 - Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 - New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Aug. 29 - Dallas, American Airlines Center
Aug. 31 - San Antonio, AT&T Center
Sept. 1 - Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 5 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 21 - San Francisco, AT&T Park
Sept. 23 - San Diego, Petco Park
Sept. 25 - Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 26 - Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 28 - Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
Sept. 29 - George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 - Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Oct. 4 - Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum
