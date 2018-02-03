Judge reduces bail, agrees to release suspect in hot car death of toddler

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge agreed Thursday to reduce the bail for an Orlando woman facing charges in the death of a child left in a hot van in a day care parking lot.
Myles Hill died in August after he was left for nearly 12 hours in a van parked outside Little Miracles Daycare, investigators said. Temperatures inside the van reached more than 100 degrees, investigators said.
Deborah St. Charles was the driver of the van and admitted she was distracted after she thought she dropped off all the children, investigators said.
St. Charles faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
During court Thursday, a judge agreed to release St. Charles on her own recognizance and reduced her bail from $30,000 to $2,500, and she has been ordered not to have contact with children under the age of 18.
A friend agreed to let St. Charles stay with her at a home in Apopka, but the Department of Children and Families must do a home visit and approve the request because two children live in the home, including St. Charles’ 14-year-old child, before St. Charles can leave jail.
The trial for the defendant is expected to begin in April.
The owner of Little Miracles Day Care agreed to shut down the facility where Hill died, but has requested her other day care remain open.
St. Charles no longer works at the day care.
