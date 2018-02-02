0 Justin Timberlake says son 'will never play football'

Singer Justin Timberlake made it very clear during a news conference Thursday. His son will never play football.

Timberlake, who was promoting his halftime performance for Super Bowl LII, joked that he would dress out as a wide receiver if the New England Patriots needed him, ESPN reported.

But when asked if he would support the idea of his 2-year-old son, Silas, someday running routes in the NFL, Timberlake nixed it.

“Uh, he will never play football,” Timberlake said. “No, no.”

“I mean, yeah, it's kind of like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person. And if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that,” Timberlake said. “I think I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do and what not to do, so yeah, but right now we're working on our manners. That's a big deal in our house right now. It's like, one thing at a time."

During the news conference, Timberlake also scotched rumors that his former band, ’N Sync, or Janet Jackson, whom he appeared with 14 years ago in the now-infamous “wardrobe malfunction” halftime show, would join him onstage. He only would confirm that his band, The Tennessee Kids, would accompany him, ESPN reported.

Timberlake, 37, is releasing his new album, "Man of the Woods," on Friday.

