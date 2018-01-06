Justin Timberlake's newest single getting 'Filthy' reaction

0

Justin Timberlake released “Filthy,” the first single from his upcoming album, to mixed reviews, Billboard reported Friday. Twitter was buzzing when the song was released early Friday, and while some fans enjoyed it, some “haters gon’ say it’s fake,” to quote a line from the song.

The track is from “Man of Woods,” Timberlake’s fifth solo album, which is scheduled to be released Feb. 2, Billboard reported. It is the first album for the 36-year-old singer since “The 20/20 Experience -- 2 of 2,” which was released in September 2013.

Timberlake advised his fans to play “Filthy” very loud, and the electro track is much different than his 2016 song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Here is some of the reaction by Twitter fans:

This song is FIRE and also unlike anything else out right now. Get's better with each listen! #Filthy @jtimberlake #MOTW @THETNKIDS — b r i t t_m a r i e (@nuggetbritt) January 5, 2018

First I thought JT’s song new song #filthy was trash. Upon second listen I think it’s garbage. — Brant (@brantbum) January 5, 2018

just listened to justin timberlake new song #filthy. pic.twitter.com/sfi5cqkV3a — e R O K (@itserok) January 5, 2018

My favorite thing about #Filthy is JT is making the music he wants to. No pressure to be inherently pop or prove himself. It actually sounds v Future Sex/Love Sounds to me, and uses a lot of the instrumentals he incorporates on tour to transition to new songs. — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) January 5, 2018

