0 Kanye West, Kim Kardashian face off against Kardashian-Jenners on ‘Celebrity Family Feud'

The Kardashian family is undergoing a schism as they divide to compete against one another on a special episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Kim Kardashian West revealed in a series of Snapchats on Saturday that she and her rapper husband, Kanye West, and various members of the Kardashian clan had gathered to play on a taped episode to raise money for charity.

On one side is Team Kardashian-Jenner, comprised of Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris’ mother Mary Jo Campbell and Cici Bussey, one of their cousins. The other team is Team West, comprised of at least Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. According to photos and video uploaded by a Kanye West fan account, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are competing with three members of Kanye West’s family.

E! News reported that Kim’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, was present backstage, but it is unknown if he is playing. TMZ reported that Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and North West would not be competing in the episode.

Kim told a fan on Twitter that North wanted to play, but she is “too young” to compete.

West, for his part, is excited to be on the show. A video posted by a fan Twitter page shows him saying “I waited my whole life for this moment.” Later, Kim Kardashian West tried to get her husband to say the same thing on her Snapchat.

TMZ reported that, in 2008, the Kardashians appeared on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” hosted by Al Roker. They lost to Deion Sanders’ family.

The air date fro the West-Kadashian-Jenners episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” has not yet been announced. The latest iteration of the game show and the celebrity version is hosted by Steve Harvey.

