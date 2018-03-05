  • Khloe Kardashian reveals she is expecting a baby girl with Tristan Thompson

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby girl.

    The entrepreneur and TV personality revealed the news on the Sunday night episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

    After the episode, the expectant mother tweeted that she was excited for her daughter, who will be fast friends with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.  

    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed Chicago West via gestational carrier Jan. 15. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi Feb. 1.

    Kardashian confirmed she was pregnant in December with an Instagram post.

    “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Khloe Kardashian captioned her Instagram photo. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

