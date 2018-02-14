0 Kim Jong Un impersonator thrown out of Olympic hockey game

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - By now, many have seen the Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but the antics didn’t stop at the opening ceremony.

An Australian man who only identified himself as “Howard” dressed up as the North Korean dictator. He made an appearance at the Korea-Japan hockey game on Wednesday, but his presence caused a bit of a stir when he walked over to the Korean cheerleaders. It seemed as though they were less than impressed with him.

Surprise visit from the Kim Jong Un lookalike. Cheerleaders weren’t quite sure what to do. Security guards moved him on. pic.twitter.com/L9Vd5BwAsk — James Pearson (@pearswick) February 14, 2018

While several found it amusing, at least one observer expressed concern.

“I kept thinking one thing: what happens to a North Korean cheerleader who laughs at a Kim Jong Un impersonator when she gets home?”

Yahoo Sports spoke to the impersonator after he was removed. The man said he lives in Hong Kong, is not Korean and doesn’t speak Korean.

“(I wanted to) enjoy the game, meet the cheerleaders, which I did, and create some good political satire,” he said.

The impersonator claimed he was kicked multiple times by the men who took him out of the arena.

“They shouted something in Korean. I wasn’t sure what it was,” he said, “and then the police got involved and they dragged me away – they said for my own safety.”

“Howard,” for his part, said he came for a cause of peace between the U.S. and North Korea. He is the same man who posed with a Donald Trump impersonator at the opening ceremony.

“This is seen as the peace Olympics, so let’s hope that peace endures and those two idiots stop launching missiles and insults at each other on Twitter,” he said. “I guess everybody has a cause, you know? I have an advantage to advance this cause. I was born with this face.”

According to the impersonator, he was only removed until after the cheerleaders left the game and because his presence offended some of the more conservative spectators.

