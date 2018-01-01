Kim Jong Un: Nuclear button is always on his desk

While North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a more conciliatory speech during his annual New Year’s Day address, he still warned the United States that the nuclear button is always on his desk, CNN reported.
“The entire mainland of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality,” Kim said.
Kim also said that North Korea was “a responsible nuclear nation that loves peace,” adding that “we do not intend to use nuclear powers” unless there is aggression directed toward the country.
Kim called on North Korea to accelerate its production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles, CNN reported. However, Kim appeared to extend an olive branch toward South Korea, wishing it success in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He said the Olympics would be “a good chance” to show the greatness of the Korean people, CNN reported.
Kim also said North Korea could meet with South Korea “as soon as possible” to discuss the possibility of sending a delegation to the games, CNN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}