  • Kobe Bryant wins his first-ever Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - Former NBA Laker Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar winner.

    The retired basketball player and MVP won the Academy Award for best animated short film Sunday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Sports Illustrated reported that the short film, based on Bryant’s 2015 letter in the Player’s Tribune, was directed with animator Glen Keane. Keane has previously done  character work on Disney animations like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas” and “Tarzan.”

    Related: 2018 Oscars: Winners list

    Bryant used his time on stage to thank his family and take a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who chastised LeBron James for speaking out about social issues, telling him to “shut up and dribble” on her show in February.

    2018 Oscars Top Nominations

    “As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble,” Bryant said. “But I’m glad we do a little bit more than that.”

    On Twitter, numerous elebrities congratulated Bryant on is win, which can be read below.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories