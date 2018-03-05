Kobe Bryant wins his first-ever Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball'

LOS ANGELES - Former NBA Laker Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar winner.
The retired basketball player and MVP won the Academy Award for best animated short film Sunday.
Sports Illustrated reported that the short film, based on Bryant’s 2015 letter in the Player’s Tribune, was directed with animator Glen Keane. Keane has previously done character work on Disney animations like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas” and “Tarzan.”
Bryant used his time on stage to thank his family and take a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who chastised LeBron James for speaking out about social issues, telling him to “shut up and dribble” on her show in February.
“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble,” Bryant said. “But I’m glad we do a little bit more than that.”
On Twitter, numerous elebrities congratulated Bryant on is win, which can be read below.
