Kroger to halt sales of magazines about assault-style weapons

Kroger will no longer sell magazines about modern sporting rifles, commonly referred to as assault-style weapons.
The grocery retailer announced it would stop selling magazines about modern sporting rifles. The decision comes weeks after the company announced Fred Meyer locations will stop selling guns to people under the age of 21, according to The Wall Street Journal. Kroger sells firearms at 43 Fred Meyer stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The Fred Meyer company did not share how stores will screen gun magazines for assault rifles.
Other retailers have also taken a stance on gun control after a mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, Dick’s Sporting Goods, which owns Field & Stream, announced it would no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles. Company officials said they already removed them from all Dick’s stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but they will now remove them from all 35 Field & Stream stores.
