0 Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, husband Chris Tyrrell welcome twin girls

It’s a girl -- and another girl for Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed their twin girls early Monday morning, according to a post on the singer’s Instagram page.

Scott shared a photo of her new daughters’ hospital caps, simply labeled “A” and “B,” but hasn’t yet posted a picture of the newborns or shared their names.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” Scott captioned the post. “They were born in the early hours of Jan. 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies.”

The twin babies make the parents’ oldest daughter, Eisele Kaye, 4, a big sister.

Scott was unable to travel to New York for the Grammys with band mates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood due to her condition, but the boys shared a post on Instagram before the award show asking Scott if she had the babies yet.

The entire country music community was anticipating the arrival of the precious pair, not just because they are twins, but also because Scott suffered a difficult miscarriage in 2015.

The singer-songwriter spoke openly about the comfort she found in her family and her faith while she and Tyrrell recovered from that loss.

Scott channeled her grief into the Grammy Award-winning song “Thy Will,” which became part of the 2016 album ”Love Remains,” which Hillary recorded with her family under the name Hillary Scott & The Scott Family.

