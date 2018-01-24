  • Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

    By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

    Updated:

    One “Orange is the New Black” star is helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.

    According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans cover girl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.

    >> Read more trending news 

    What’s even more significant is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage and the fifth county in the world to do so.

    Cox received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.

    “Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox told the publication. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories