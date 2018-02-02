0 Lego, Walmart celebrate toy's 60th anniversary by rolling back price to 1958

Ah, if Legos cost what they did back when they were first introduced. That may be the dream for parents of little builders who must have the millions of tiny bricks.

That dream will become a reality starting this weekend.

Walmart has teamed up with Lego for a promotion to celebrate Lego’s 60th anniversary by rolling back the price of its Classic box and a sand-colored base plate to the classic price of $5.65 for both.

The Classic Creative Building Set, which comes with 583 pieces, normally retails for about $30. The base plate retails for about $8.

The bundle will be available Saturday, and again on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11.

Walmart is also offering anniversary limited-edition sets. The first, a house building kit, came out on Feb. 1 and the next is scheduled to be released on Feb. 5, followed by a third on Feb. 9. According to WTHR, the Feb. 5 set will be a windmill and the Feb. 9 set will be a truck.

60 years ago today (at this exact minute) a very special patent was signed, and the LEGO brick was born! Oh, how time flies when you’re having fun! 😊 #HappyBirthdayBrick ❤️ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/t7pTAqARVx — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 28, 2018

