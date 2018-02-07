0 Leslie Jones tweets unfavorable service review of Atlanta Fish Market

Leslie Jones, who is in Atlanta working on the TV show “Kevin Probably Saves the World,” was displeased with the service she received at dinner Tuesday.

The actress and comedian, known for “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters,” previously blasted the Ritz-Carlton via social media and is now letting the Atlanta Fish Market have it.

>> Read more trending news

“I wanted a nice meal and wow Atlanta Fish Market gave me the worse service I’ve EVER gotten,” Jones tweeted Tuesday. “Then instead of the manager coming to make it better, he came and gave me the worse attitude EVER! I can’t believe this!”

Ok dam I wanted a nice meal and wow Atlanta Fish Market gave me the worse service Ive EVER gotten. Then instead of the manager coming to make it better, he came and gave me the worse attitude EVER! I cant believe this! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2018

“Ms. Jones, we’re very sorry to hear that you had a negative experience at the Atlanta Fish Market,” the restaurant tweeted in a reply. “We’d appreciate the opportunity to learn what happened & hopefully make things right. Our guests’ experience is our top priority, & we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. ”

Ms. Jones, were very sorry to hear that you had a negative experience at the Atlanta Fish Market. We'd appreciate the opportunity to learn what happened & hopefully make things right. Our guests experience is our top priority, & we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. — Atlanta Fish Market (@ATLFishMarket) February 7, 2018

Jones was not swayed by the restaurant’s response.

“Ask your snobby manager who thought it was just black people trying to get out of paying instead of it being the bad service and terrible food,” Jones wrote. “He actually said ‘No you just didn’t like what you ordered.’ Um yea cause it’s nasty son! I just wanted to eat in Atlanta! Y’all ruin that.”

ask your snobby manager who thought it was just black people trying to get out of paying instead of it being the bad service and terrible food. He actually said no you just didnt like what you ordered um yea cause its nasty son!I just wanted to eat in Atlanta! Yall ruin that — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2018

It’s not clear if the restaurant resolved the issue with Jones beyond addressing her tweet.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.