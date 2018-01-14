Liverpool coach swears on the air, says 'I thought in America it's OK'

To Jurgen Klopp, the expletive seemed appropriate, even during an on-air interview.
Klopp, the German-born manager of Liverpool’s Premier League soccer team, let a vulgar word escape as he did a post-match interview with NBC Sports Soccer on Sunday, The New York Daily News reported.
Klopp was exulting after the Reds’ 4-3 victory against Manchester United when he dropped the F-bomb on the air, causing the interviewer to apologize to the viewing audience.
“I thought in America it’s OK,” Klopp joked, referencing an alleged vulgarity uttered last week by President Donald Trump during a meeting with members of Congress..
Arlo White of NBC Sports Soccer later tweeted that “the language got little ‘fruity’ at our pitch side desk. Apologies again for that.”
The language got little fruity at our pitch side desk. Apologies again for that, but Jurgen Klopp arrived with us a heady mix of emotion, adrenaline and euphoria, after a sensational game of Football. #LFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/wUMliWPKsP— Arlo White (@arlowhite) January 14, 2018
