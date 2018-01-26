Lyft responds to claims of employees snooping on riders

Former Lyft employees say the company spied on riders, and now the ride-sharing service is investigating the claim.
According to a report from The Information, a current or former employee made an anonymous post online claiming to have seen employees look up rider data on friends, exes, porn stars, actors and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Tech Crunch reported that it spoke with a source who once worked with Lyft. The unnamed source said staff can see feedback, rider history and pickup and dropoff coordinates.
“Maintaining the trust of passengers and drivers is fundamental to Lyft,” the company said in a statement. “The specific allegations in this post would be a violation of Lyft’s policies and a cause for termination, and have not been raised with our Legal or Executive teams. We are conducting an investigation into the matter.
“Access to data is restricted to certain teams that need it to do their jobs. For those teams, each query is logged and attributed to a specific individual. We require employees to be trained in our data privacy practices and responsible use policy, which categorically prohibit accessing and using customer data for reasons other than those required by their specific role at the company. Employees are required to sign confidentiality and responsible use agreements that bar them from accessing, using, or disclosing customer data outside the confines of their job responsibilities.”
A timeline for Lyft’s investigation was not provided, according to CNN.
