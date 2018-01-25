Lynyrd Skynyrd announces Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced it is going on a farewell tour.
Rolling Stone reported that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members made the announcement Thursday. The tour begins May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and ends Sept. 1 in Atlanta.
Special guests will join the Southern rock band along the way, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.
The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will have stops in Tampa, Cleveland, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mansfield, Massachusetts.
The final tour starts more than 45 years after the release of the band’s first album, 1973’s “(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).” After lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several crew members died in a plane crash in 1977, the band went on hiatus. In 1987, the band returned with new members, including co-founding member and original guitarist Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, the lead vocalist and Ronnie Van Zant’s brother.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com, except for shows in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Detroit. The Massachusetts show tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. local time. Detroit tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
More information on VIP tickets and tour dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com. Tour dates are below.
May 4 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 5 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – Dallas at Starplex Pavilion
May 12 – Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 18 – Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 19 – Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 25 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 26 – San Bernardino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 22 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 23 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 29 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 30 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
July 6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Darien, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 14 – Hartford, Connecticut, at Xfinity Theatre
July 20 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
July 21 – Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 – Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
July 28 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 10 – Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 11 – Toronto at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17 – Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 18 – St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Syracuse, New York, at Lakeview Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 31 – Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
