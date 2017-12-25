Magic Kingdom closes doors after park reaches capacity; other parks remain open

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the Magic Kingdom reached capacity Monday, Disney announced that no new guests will be admitted until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest.
Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom all remained open to additional guests.
Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017
"Barring unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate Magic Kingdom will reopen by 5:30 p.m. today," Disney said on its Twitter feed.
For information on park availability, guests can call 407-560-5000.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}