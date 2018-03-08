North Korea's Kim Jong Un invites President Trump to meet, pledges to stop nuclear tests

WASHINGTON - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has offered to meet with President Donald Trump and Trump has accepted.
The invitation was delivered in a letter Thursday by North Korean national security advisor Chung Eui-yong. In the letter, Kim Jong Un also pledged to stop nuclear and missile testing.
The meeting will take place by May, according to the South Korean official, but the White House did not confirm the date.
Earlier Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during an appearance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the United States and North Korea were still a "long ways from negotiations."
