0 Man accused of making SXSW bomb threat vowed to 'watch everyone die,' affidavit says

AUSTIN, Texas - A man accused of threatening to bomb The Roots’ show during South by Southwest last weekend told a producer via email that he would “watch everyone die,” according to court documents.

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, faces a charge of a making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

An arrest affidavit made public on Monday said the producer called police after receiving two emails from a Gmail account belonging to “t9ingram” just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The first email said, “(Expletive) u I’m gonna pant a bomb and watch everyone die,” misspelling the word “plant.”

The second email said only “BOMB,” the affidavit said.

Austin police sent its bomb squad out to the Fair Market Venue, where the concert was scheduled, and used bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep the area. Neither Austin police dogs or Travis County Sheriff’s Office dogs found any sign of an explosive device.

Still, event promoters canceled the event, saying it was done out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators searched the Texas Department of Public Safety’s driver’s license database and identified Ingram as the suspect.

He was the registered account holder of the Gmail account and had already been investigated by Austin police in February for making threats against eBay employees from the same email address, according to authorities.

The threats began on Feb. 16 and included messages like “I hope you die in a horrible car crash,” “(Expletive) you. You will die slow,” and “I have 10k on everyone’s head in the Austin office,” the affidavit said.

