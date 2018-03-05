Man claims diet pills caused him to meet up with teen for sex, police say

OWASSO, Okla. - Police in Owasso, Oklahoma, arrested a man who allegedly told officers that diet pills caused him to have inappropriate sexual thoughts.
Officers arrested Brandon Lopez, 29, when he reportedly tried to meet a 16-year-old for sex at an area elementary school near 76th Street North and North 81st Street.
Police said the teen contacted them after Lopez made lewd proposals to the boy on Facebook. Then officers reportedly used the teen's phone to keep messaging Lopez. They said Lopez wanted to meet the boy for sex at the area elementary school, but he found police there instead.
Officers took Lopez into custody, and they said they found marijuana in his car and photos resembling child pornography on his phone.
An arrest report said Lopez told police he was taking diet pills at the time, and he claimed those pills led to the inappropriate thoughts.
Lopez faces complaints of soliciting lewd acts to a minor, marijuana possession and four complaints for possession of child pornography. His bond was set at more than $100,000.
