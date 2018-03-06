Man disciplines son by making him run to school in rain

ROANOKE, Va. - After his son was kicked off the school bus for three days for bullying, a father in Virginia came up with an alternative way for him to get to school.
As punishment, Bryan Thornhill made his son run to school. In a Facebook Live video posted on Thursday, Thornhill streams his son running with his backpack on in the rain, with Thornhill riding in a car behind him. In the Facebook video, Thornhill explained why he chose this form of punishment and gave "tough love" parenting advice to others, The Associated Press reported. (Note: The video contains language that some may find objectionable.)
The video has generated millions of views and has sparked a mix of praise and criticism.
Thornhill said in the video that his son's behavior has improved since the punishment.
