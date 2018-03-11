  • Man fatally shoots woman, toddler in Ocala National Forest before shooting himself

    By: Jason Kelly, Monique Valdes and James Tutten, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday morning a 27-year-old Minnesota man fatally shot a 31-year-old Wisconsin woman and their 1-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Deputies were called shortly after 10:45 a.m. to a wooded area near Forest Road 88 after Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias shot Jessica L. Johnson and Gabriela Farias to death, Sheriff's Office spokesman Paul Bloom said.

    Kevin Farias remains hospitalized in critical condition, Bloom said.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man fatally shoots woman, toddler in Ocala National Forest before…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Dublin, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Helicopter plunges into East River in New York, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina man arrested in 1986 murder of Massachusetts teen, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    National school walkout: When is it; what will happen