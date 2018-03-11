Man fatally shoots woman, toddler in Ocala National Forest before shooting himself

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday morning a 27-year-old Minnesota man fatally shot a 31-year-old Wisconsin woman and their 1-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly after 10:45 a.m. to a wooded area near Forest Road 88 after Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias shot Jessica L. Johnson and Gabriela Farias to death, Sheriff's Office spokesman Paul Bloom said.
Kevin Farias remains hospitalized in critical condition, Bloom said.
No other details were given.
