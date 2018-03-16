Man in car dies after being hit by 35-pound boulder thrown from highway overpass

PASADENA, Calif. - Authorities are looking for whoever threw a nearly 35-pound rock off an overpass Thursday, killing a man in a car being driven by his wife, according to officials.
The boulder hit Christopher Lopez, 23, who was in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla being driven by his wife, Guadalupe Gutierrez. Her mother and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter were also in the car, according to KABC.
Gutierrez drove her husband to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to KABC.
“This was an intentional act," CHP Lt. Chuck Geletko told KABC. "Even though the person or persons who threw the boulder may not have known who was inside the vehicle at the time, any prudent person would know that a boulder that size would seriously harm someone driving on the freeway below.”
Press conference regarding fatal incident March 13, 2018 at approximately 8:55pm in 134 be at orange grove Blvd https://t.co/Xh9ZObAEs7— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 15, 2018
A GoFundMe account was started to help the family with funeral expenses.
"If anybody saw anything, please help us find whoever did this to him," Gutierrez told KABC. "He didn't deserve this. My daughter didn't deserve this."
