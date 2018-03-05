0 Man says partner ‘isn't pregnant' moments before she gives birth

A man from Wales thought his fiancee was having severe stomach cramps. Instead, she was about to give birth, Wales Online reported.

Gareth Williams and Rhiannon Oldham got engaged on Valentine’s Day. Oldham thought the reason she had gained some weight over the past few weeks was because of extra eating during the Christmas holidays, News Corp Australia reported.

Three days later, Williams called for an ambulance when Oldham’s pains were becoming too severe.

As he spoke to emergency services, Williams said his fiancee wasn’t pregnant.

“She’s in a lot of pain, it’s like she’s trying to give birth to something but she’s not pregnant,” Williams told operator Chelsie Holbrook. “She’s actually got this large lump coming out, it’s just coming out. She’s not pregnant.”

Williams changed his mind seconds later as his partner of nine years writhed in pain.

“Oh no. No, she’s actually giving birth,” Williams said. “What do I do? The baby is crying and moving and everything.”

Holbrook talked Williams through the procedure, and Phillip Alan Williams was delivered safely, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces, Wales Online reported.

“I’ve delivered five babies in my time as a call handler and this one’s definitely up there in terms of the most dramatic,” Holbrook told Wales Online.

“The call handler kept me calm and gave me really clear instructions about what I had to do, despite my sheer panic,” Williams said.

Despite the surprise and stress surrounding the birth, the new parents told ITV News they were “over the moon.”

“One minute we were planning for a wedding,” Williams said. “Now we’re planning for a nursery.”

