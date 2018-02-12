0 Man shot 11 times, killed while checking flat tires

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot a father 11 times, killing the man in front of his girlfriend as he checked two flat tires over the weekend.

Justin Edwards, 34, of Decatur, was shot late Saturday as he and his girlfriend headed home after dinner, according to WSBTV.

When officers got to the scene in the 600 block of Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta about 11:20 p.m., they found Edwards with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, Officer Lisa Bender said. His girlfriend was not injured.

Edwards was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police say someone shot & killed Justin Edwards last night in SE ATL while he changed his tire. His father told me he thinks someone slashed the tires on purpose. The 34 y/o father was a logistics manager at Lockheed Martin. I'll have details @ 6. pic.twitter.com/71H2hqUiAc — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) February 11, 2018

Witnesses told police Edwards pulled into the parking lot to check on his rear tires, which were both flat, Bender said.

“While checking on the tires,” Bender said, “an unknown suspect approached and shot the victim.”

The shooter ran east on Memorial Drive after the shooting.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

Edwards’ father, a DeKalb County activist who has fought to curb gun violence for years, believes his son was set up, he told WSBTV.

"No doubt in my mind somebody slashed his tires," Joe Edwards said. "I don't know why somebody would want to do that, but we gonna find out."

Edwards, a logistics manager at Lockheed Martin, leaves behind a 4-year-old son, his brother told WSBTV.

