0 Man threatens to kill all involved after his car gets towed, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Before the gun came out, there was an old parked car and an old disagreement.

The cream-colored 1995 Infiniti J30 had flat tires and an expired tag, drawing “numerous” complaints from the apartment management, according to police. Earlier this month, the maintenance man at the Columbia Village complex near Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood decided to have it towed.

Here’s how DeKalb County, Georgia, police say the car’s owner, Terry Williams, 39, responded: He allegedly used another car to block the tow truck in the parking lot, pulled a handgun and pointed it at the driver, threatening to kill him, as well have his “guys” come “light up the whole complex,” including other workers and the cop who lives there.

The guys Williams spoke of in the Jan. 8 incident were from Duct Tape Entertainment, which investigators called a gang, leading to charges of gang activity for Williams. Warrants say he pointed to a tattoo he got to show his allegiance to the group.

Reached Monday afternoon, Duct Tape Entertainment representatives denied any affiliation with Williams and denied they’re a gang at all. Instead, they bill it as an entertainment corporation, which may have had a tough reputation in the past but is now a legitimate company whose founders, Alley Boy and Big Bank Black, have had success in hip-hop.

Williams left the scene off Second Avenue in an SUV before police arrived, according to an incident report. The maintenance man showed an officer a video he’d taken of Williams making the “unprovoked” threats, the report said.

The DeKalb officer who lives at the complex said there had been similar situations with Williams, in which he’d argued with employees while a gun poked from his waistband.

Williams was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats, in addition to gang activity.

He remained in jail Tuesday. The location of the car wasn’t clear.

