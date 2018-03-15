Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of missing Alabama girl Natalee Holloway has died after police said he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in North Port, Florida.
John Christopher Ludwick, 32, tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she left her driveway on Wesley Lane in North Port, police said.
Authorities said the woman fought back and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area on South Biscayne Drive between Coco Solo Avenue and Herbison Avenue.
Ludwick died at a hospital.
Holloway disappeared in 2005 on a post-high school trip to Aruba. Her disappearance has remained a mystery, as no one has been charged.
Ludwick was a friend of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the Holloway case. Holloway was last seen at a bar in Aruba with van der Sloot.
Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for killing student Stephany Flores on the fifth anniversary of Holloway’s disappearance in 2010.
North Port police said they've informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick's death.
