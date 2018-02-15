On the evening of October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock, shooting from the 32nd floor of a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, killed 58 people, making the shooting the deadliest in American history.
The gunman was killed when police stormed his room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, but not before Paddock went on the shooting spree that has left an estimated 851 people injured.
With 58 dead, the shooting is the deadliest single-day mass shooting spree in American history.
Here is a list of the some of the deadliest mass shootings in America.
- Pulse nightclub - Orlando, Fla. June 12, 2016 - 49 killed, 58 injured
- Virginia Tech - April 16, 2007 – 32 people killed
- Sandy Hook Elementary school – Dec. 14, 2012 – 27 killed
- Killeen, Texas – Oct. 16, 1991 – 23 killed
- San Ysidro, Cali. – July 18, 1984 – 21 killed
- Austin Texas – Aug. 1, 1966 – 18 killed
- San Bernardino – Dec. 2, 2015 – 14 killed
- Edmond, Okla. – Aug. 20 1986 – 14 killed
- Fort Hood, Texas – Nov. 5, 2009 -- 13 killed
- Binghamton, N.Y. – April 3, 2009 – 13 killed
- Columbine High School – April 20, 1999 – 13 killed
- Seattle, Wash., – Feb. 18, 1983 – 13 killed
- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – Sept. 25, 1982 – 13 killed
- Camden, N.J. – Sept. 5, 1949 – 13 killed
