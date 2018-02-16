  • Manhunt ends after homeowner finds suspect asleep in shed, holds man at gunpoint for authorities

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - The manhunt for a suspect who fired at a deputy ended when a homeowner found the man in his shed Friday morning and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, the Jefferson County Sheriff said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was called out to a report of a suspicious person around 3 p.m. Thursday. When he arrived, a man wearing a red flannel started firing a gun, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

    The officer was not hit, although his patrol car was, according to police.

    The suspect, who has not been identified, fired the handgun again, although what he was firing at is unknown, and fled into a wooded area, according to the Post-Dispatch.

    Police set up a perimeter around the woods. Helicopters flew overhead. However, a homeowner, who noticed an open shed door, investigated and found the suspect asleep inside, according to the Post-Dispatch. No shots were fired as the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities arrived, according to the Post-Dispatch. 

    “Great work from our community partners,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a tweet.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories